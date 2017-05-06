More than 400 soldiers helping with Quebec floods
More than 400 soldiers headed to various regions of Quebec on Saturday to help cope with the heavy flooding caused by unrelenting rain in Central and Eastern Canada in recent days. The Canadian Forces personnel were deployed to western and central Quebec and in and around the Montreal area as water levels continued to threaten hundreds of residences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gatineau ready with list of requests for Armed ...
|4 hr
|DND there
|1
|Politics Briefing: Conservatives hit membership...
|Thu
|MeanWhile
|1
|Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding
|May 3
|Ted
|3
|StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie...
|May 3
|Ya political votes
|1
|How Canadian Dairy Farmers Escape The Global Mi...
|May 3
|Michael Schmidt
|1
|Herbal-H: A Safe And Effective Hair Loss Treatment (Jul '10)
|May 2
|Stan
|48
|Sault native takes seat on Ontario Court of Appeal
|Apr 29
|linguistic somers...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC