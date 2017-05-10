Montreal's state of emergency won't be renewed as flooding situation improves
Authorities in Montreal announced Saturday that the city won't renew its state of emergency as flood levels appeared to wane all across Quebec. Montreal Fire Chief Bruno Lachance said the situation in the city had stabilized enough to allow the emergency measure to be lifted on Sunday at noon.
