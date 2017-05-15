Montreal police investigating arson a...

Montreal police investigating arson at commercial building in Pointe-Claire

Firefighters on scene discovered evidence of a break-in and accelerants in the building which prompted them to hand off the investigation to Montreal police . "It appears that only one office in the building was targeted by the arsonist ," said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

