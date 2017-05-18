Montreal police arrest motorist in connection with hit-and-run collision with pedestrian
WATCH ABOVE: Montreal police have detained a 46-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run Thursday morning involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Sherbrooke Street and St-Laurent Boulevard. A 46-year-old man is in police detention following a hit-and-run collision at the corner of Sherbrooke Street and St-Laurent Boulevard Thursday morning that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
