Montreal International Jazz Festival is in Full Swing
Do Uzeb, Men Without Hats, The Barr Brothers and Bob Dylan ring any bells? If so, it might be because these artists have performed at the Montreal International Jazz Festival in the past. If not, you might just get the chance to catch them this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Link.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Herbal-H: A Safe And Effective Hair Loss Treatment (Jul '10)
|4 hr
|Stan
|48
|Sault native takes seat on Ontario Court of Appeal
|Sat
|linguistic somers...
|1
|Canada House gives London, England a taste of T...
|Apr 24
|Tim Bit
|1
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to wh...
|Apr 21
|1
|Green Rights to be screened for Earth Week
|Apr 20
|Madeleine
|1
|Highway 25 closed for at least 3 months, says Q...
|Apr 20
|infrastructure fails
|1
|Joe Raude is a man of the earth
|Apr 20
|Madeleine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC