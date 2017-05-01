Maxime Bernier edges out Kevin O'Leary, leads fundraising race in Conservative leadership
These numbers were part of the fundraising data released Monday by Elections Canada showing that the Conservative Party raised the most money in the first quarter, raking in $2.5 million more than the Liberals. raised $1,031,312 in the first three months of 2017, increasing his total raised since entering the Conservative leadership race over a year ago to $2.04 million.
