Many insurance policies don't cover f...

Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, and homeowners could be on hook

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

Insurance industry experts say many Canadian homeowners aren't insured for flooding and could be left footing at least part of the bill after heavy rains hit parts of Quebec and Ontario. Craig Stewart, vice-president of federal affairs for the Insurance Bureau of Canada, estimates that only 10 to 15 per cent of Canadians have so-called "overland flood insurance."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Floods drive nearly 1,900 from homes in Canada'... 22 hr Max 1
News Gatineau ready with list of requests for Armed ... Sun DND there 1
News Politics Briefing: Conservatives hit membership... May 4 MeanWhile 1
News Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding May 3 Ted 3
News StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie... May 3 Ya political votes 1
News How Canadian Dairy Farmers Escape The Global Mi... May 3 Michael Schmidt 1
News Herbal-H: A Safe And Effective Hair Loss Treatment (Jul '10) May 2 Stan 48
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,254 • Total comments across all topics: 280,867,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC