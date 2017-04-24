Maniwaki schools, care home evacuated as flood waters rise again
The Foyer PA re Guinard long-term care home in Maniwaki is being evacuated as officials anticipate a significant rise in the area's water levels due to heavy rain. Two schools and a long-term care home in Maniwaki, Que., are being evacuated as heavy rain swells waterways across the Outaouais, leading to warnings that areas that flooded late last month could flood again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sault native takes seat on Ontario Court of Appeal
|Sat
|linguistic somers...
|1
|Canada House gives London, England a taste of T...
|Apr 24
|Tim Bit
|1
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to wh...
|Apr 21
|1
|Green Rights to be screened for Earth Week
|Apr 20
|Madeleine
|1
|Highway 25 closed for at least 3 months, says Q...
|Apr 20
|infrastructure fails
|1
|Joe Raude is a man of the earth
|Apr 20
|Madeleine
|1
|Rain expected to worsen flooding across Quebec
|Apr 20
|infrastructure fails
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC