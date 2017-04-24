Maniwaki schools, care home evacuated as flood waters rise again

The Foyer PA re Guinard long-term care home in Maniwaki is being evacuated as officials anticipate a significant rise in the area's water levels due to heavy rain. Two schools and a long-term care home in Maniwaki, Que., are being evacuated as heavy rain swells waterways across the Outaouais, leading to warnings that areas that flooded late last month could flood again.

