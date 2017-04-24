Man, woman seriously injured in possible Cowansville shooting
Police responding to a call about gunshots heard at a Cowansville apartment building arrived at the scene to find two people, a 26-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, seriously injured. Quebec provincial police say around 7 p.m., they started receiving calls for gunshots heard at an apartment building on Bouleaux Street, about 90 kilometres southeast of Montreal.
