Man in his 20s in critical condition after downtown stabbing
Police were called to a brawl at the corner of Ste-Catherine and Mackay at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday night. They found a man in his 20s with a stab wound to his upper body nearby at the corner of Crescent and Ste-Catherine.
