Man arrested after stabbing incident ...

Man arrested after stabbing incident in Saint-Sauveur, N.B.

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

RCMP say they have a man in custody after an incident at a Saint-Sauveur residence left two people stabbed. The Mounties say they responded to a call at a home near Route 160 in Saint-Sauveur, about 40 kilometres southeast of Bathurst.

