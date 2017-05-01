Magician seeking damages after students allegedly crushed his dog to death
A magician who performed at a school in Laval, Que., last October has launched a lawsuit after he says children crushed and killed his dog, who performed in part of his act. Domenico Gatto has been performing as "Domagie" for almost 30 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Herbal-H: A Safe And Effective Hair Loss Treatment (Jul '10)
|11 hr
|Stan
|48
|Sault native takes seat on Ontario Court of Appeal
|Apr 29
|linguistic somers...
|1
|Canada House gives London, England a taste of T...
|Apr 24
|Tim Bit
|1
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to wh...
|Apr 21
|1
|Green Rights to be screened for Earth Week
|Apr 20
|Madeleine
|1
|Highway 25 closed for at least 3 months, says Q...
|Apr 20
|infrastructure fails
|1
|Joe Raude is a man of the earth
|Apr 20
|Madeleine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC