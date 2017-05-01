Magician seeking damages after studen...

Magician seeking damages after students allegedly crushed his dog to death

A magician who performed at a school in Laval, Que., last October has launched a lawsuit after he says children crushed and killed his dog, who performed in part of his act. Domenico Gatto has been performing as "Domagie" for almost 30 years.

