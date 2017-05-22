Les Coteaux's Secret

Les Coteaux's Secret

THERE is an agricultural settlement in the highlands of Tobago that came to be nationally known, for all the wrong reasons, during the general election of 2015. In a campaign address, future prime minister Dr Keith Rowley reminded supporters he was a proud product of Mason Hall, not far from the village of Les Coteaux, where the obeah was potent and sure to affect the subject of interest - a political nemesis no longer with us.

