Laval warns residents to prepare for imminent flooding
The Montreal area will get a break from the rain Thursday, but it comes right back and brings all its friends starting Friday, increasing flooding fears in many regions. After parts of Pierrefonds, le Bizard and le Mercier were swamped overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, the city of Laval is warning its residents they are likely going to be next.
