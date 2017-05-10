Kim ThAoy's plea to Canada: 'Help ref...

Kim ThAoy's plea to Canada: 'Help refugees the way you helped me'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Kim Thuy brought host Steve Rukavina to her favourite fish market in Montreal for a wide-ranging interview for CBC's new podcast, Montreapolis. s . You can hear a full feature interview with Governor General award-winning author Kim ThAoy on CBC's new podcast Montreapolis , which brings you conversations with people who make up modern Montreal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Floods drive nearly 1,900 from homes in Canada'... May 7 Max 1
News Gatineau ready with list of requests for Armed ... May 7 DND there 1
News Politics Briefing: Conservatives hit membership... May 4 MeanWhile 1
News Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding May 3 Ted 3
News StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie... May 3 Ya political votes 1
News How Canadian Dairy Farmers Escape The Global Mi... May 3 Michael Schmidt 1
News Sault native takes seat on Ontario Court of Appeal Apr 29 linguistic somers... 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,500 • Total comments across all topics: 281,027,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC