Kim ThAoy's plea to Canada: 'Help refugees the way you helped me'
Kim Thuy brought host Steve Rukavina to her favourite fish market in Montreal for a wide-ranging interview for CBC's new podcast, Montreapolis. s . You can hear a full feature interview with Governor General award-winning author Kim ThAoy on CBC's new podcast Montreapolis , which brings you conversations with people who make up modern Montreal.
