Jody Wilson-Raybould's father calls missing and murdered inquiry a 'bloody farce'

Hereditary chief Bill Wilson, Jody Wilson-Raybould's father, says the commissioners of the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls inquiry should be replaced. Bill Wilson, a hereditary chief and the father of federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, says the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls is a "bloody farce" and the commissioners leading it need to be replaced.

