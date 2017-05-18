Inquest to be held in 2015 police sho...

Inquest to be held in 2015 police shooting death of Quebec teen

Brandon Maurice, 17, died during a police pursuit the morning of Nov. 16, 2015, in the municipality of Messines, Que., north of Ottawa. Quebec's chief coroner has ordered an inquest into the November 2015 police shooting death of 17-year-old Brandon Maurice in the Outaouais.

