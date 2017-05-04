In Quebec and across Canada, residents face rain, rising rivers and flooding
So far, more than 130 communities have been hit by flooding, with some 700 people forced to abandon their homes. Eastern Ontario is also enduring the same woes befalling Quebec, while on the other side of the country, British Columbia is suffering flooding and mudslides.
