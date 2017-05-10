Hundreds of extra troops sent to Queb...

Hundreds of extra troops sent to Quebec as feds warn about more floods in B.C.

The military is deploying hundreds of additional soldiers to help with flood-relief efforts in Quebec, even as the federal government warns about more flooding in British Columbia. The extra help to Quebec comes as water levels have started to recede in many parts of the province, where more than 2,700 people were forced from their homes over the past week.

Quebec, Canada

