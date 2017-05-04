Head cut off, body found

An anonymous call came to the police station at around 10a.m., and officers responded to Stanleyville, an old railway line settlement located north of the Usine/Ste Madeleine sugar factory, and not far from the headquarters of CEPEP. At the end of a gravel road, out of sight of the houses, Sgt Sankar, Corproal Bachcus, and constable Sam found the body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.