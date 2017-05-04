Group of farmers in Maxime Bernier's ...

Group of farmers in Maxime Bernier's riding rallies behind Andrew Scheer

21 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

Conservative leadership candidate Andrew Scheer picked up some support in Quebec on Thursday and went deep into Maxime Bernier's territory to get it. Scheer announced in St-Isidore, a town in the Beauce region, that he has the support of a group of farmers who are in favour of supply management.

Quebec, Canada

