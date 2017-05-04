Group of farmers in Maxime Bernier's riding rallies behind Andrew Scheer
Conservative leadership candidate Andrew Scheer picked up some support in Quebec on Thursday and went deep into Maxime Bernier's territory to get it. Scheer announced in St-Isidore, a town in the Beauce region, that he has the support of a group of farmers who are in favour of supply management.
