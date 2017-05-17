Girlfriend identifies body of career criminalMay 17, 2017, 9:35 Am Ast

Jacob, whose alias was "five-O", was identified by his girlfriend hours after his body was found in a vehicle at Bachan Trace, St Mary's. She told police that she last saw him the night before when he dropped her at her Ste Madeleine home around 7 p.m. Shortly after day break on Tuesday, when residents saw the car parked in the same spot, they contacted police officers.

