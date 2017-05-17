Girlfriend identifies body of career criminalMay 17, 2017, 9:35 Am Ast
Jacob, whose alias was "five-O", was identified by his girlfriend hours after his body was found in a vehicle at Bachan Trace, St Mary's. She told police that she last saw him the night before when he dropped her at her Ste Madeleine home around 7 p.m. Shortly after day break on Tuesday, when residents saw the car parked in the same spot, they contacted police officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One of two aboard OU plane loaded with cocaine ...
|1 hr
|Big Johnson
|1
|Kim ThAoy's plea to Canada: 'Help refugees the ...
|3 hr
|Frank hoffa
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|9 hr
|Bell
|1
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|Wed
|LMLS
|1
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|Tue
|Michael
|1
|Latest News: Flood recovery for Lake Ontario, M...
|Mon
|lookin 4 JustUs
|1
|Rona Ambrose expected to resign seat in House o...
|Mon
|JustUs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC