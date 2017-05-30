Gatineau trio get big break on Quebec's Dragons' Den with bamboo toothbrush pitch
"It's been a few years since Simon-Pier and I wanted to start our own business," said Jean-Philippe Bergeron, one of the founders of OLA Bamboo. Bergeron and his partners Vicky Jodry and longtime friend Ouellet recently appeared on Dans l'oeil du dragon, literally 'In the Eye of the Dragon,' Quebec's version of Dragons' Den, which aired on May 22. They received an offer they couldn't refuse from dragon Caroline Neron, a prominent fashion accessory designer.
