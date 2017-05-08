Gatineau residents in good spirits as...

Gatineau residents in good spirits as rising flood waters persist

Read more: Telegram

Lise Veillette and her husband Jean-Pierre Subercaze lost one car and a few of their belongings before finally deciding Monday to leave their home near the Gatineau River. But in typical Canadian fashion, Veillette was sounding optimistic as she was brought to shore in an aluminum fishing boat with just a few belongings stuffed into two suitcases, a large grey cooler, a backpack and a couple of black briefcases.

Quebec, Canada

