For a second year, Governor-General's Innovation Awards honour Canadian trailblazers
David Johnston, Governor General of Canada, presided over the second annual presentation ceremony of the Governor-General's Innovation Awards on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at Rideau Hall. The Governor-General's Innovation Awards are a celebration of Canadian creators who have reshaped lives nationally and abroad.
