Floodwaters continue to rise in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean
Quebec officials say that 133 homes have been flooded in the municipalities of Saint-FA©licien, Saint-GA©deon and MA©tabetchouan-Lac-A -la-Croix. The Quebec government is expected to provide an update on how to help residents in flood-stricken areas this afternoon as high water levels continue to rise in some areas.
