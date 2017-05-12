Flooding photos: A disaster captured in pictures
Cpl. Nicolas Lanctot and Cpl. Jean-Robert Isabelle help Louise David back to her home Rue Rene in Gatineau Friday May 12, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Floods drive nearly 1,900 from homes in Canada'...
|May 7
|Max
|1
|Gatineau ready with list of requests for Armed ...
|May 7
|DND there
|1
|Politics Briefing: Conservatives hit membership...
|May 4
|MeanWhile
|1
|Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding
|May 3
|Ted
|3
|StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie...
|May 3
|Ya political votes
|1
|How Canadian Dairy Farmers Escape The Global Mi...
|May 3
|Michael Schmidt
|1
|Sault native takes seat on Ontario Court of Appeal
|Apr 29
|linguistic somers...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC