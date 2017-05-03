Flooding forces hundreds from homes i...

Flooding forces hundreds from homes in Canadian province

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Flooding in towns across the Canadian province of Quebec has forced hundreds of residents from their homes, and public security officials fear water levels will rise further with forecasters expecting rain on Friday, local media reported on Wednesday. Heavy rains early this week have flooded towns in several areas across the predominately French-language province, including two suburbs in the west of Quebec's largest city, Montreal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding 11 hr Ted 3
News StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie... 15 hr Ya political votes 1
News How Canadian Dairy Farmers Escape The Global Mi... Wed Michael Schmidt 1
News Herbal-H: A Safe And Effective Hair Loss Treatment (Jul '10) Tue Stan 48
News Sault native takes seat on Ontario Court of Appeal Apr 29 linguistic somers... 1
News Canada House gives London, England a taste of T... Apr 24 Tim Bit 1
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to wh... Apr 21 Twitter 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,192 • Total comments across all topics: 280,766,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC