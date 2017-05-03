Flooding forces hundreds from homes in Canadian province
Flooding in towns across the Canadian province of Quebec has forced hundreds of residents from their homes, and public security officials fear water levels will rise further with forecasters expecting rain on Friday, local media reported on Wednesday. Heavy rains early this week have flooded towns in several areas across the predominately French-language province, including two suburbs in the west of Quebec's largest city, Montreal.
