Flooding continues to wreak havoc on homes, buildings across Quebec

55 min ago Read more: CBC News

While there was a lull in the rain Saturday morning, high water levels persist and are expected to worsen in areas such as Montreal, the Laurentians, Bas-Saint-Laurent, MontA©rA©gie, Gatineau, Mauricie and Laval. The rising water levels have even broken through sandbags lined along homes and streets in the Montreal borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro, where flooding has been rampant since earlier this week.

Quebec, Canada

