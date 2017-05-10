Flood Updates: Water levels peak, highways partially reopen but Gatineau offices, schools remain ...
Flood-stricken regions in Gatineau and low-lying areas of Ottawa were greeted with sunshine and a promise of relief Tuesday morning as flood experts confirmed levels on the historically high Ottawa River have reached a peak. There's more hope for flooding victims as the weather forecast calls for little to no rain until at least Monday.
