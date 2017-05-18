Family of missing Quebec woman found in Saskatchewan asks Crown for leniency

Family of missing Quebec woman found ...

14 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

The family of a Quebec woman who was found safe in Saskatchewan earlier this week is pleading with authorities not to lay charges. They held a news conference Saturday to say that when Karine Major left Quebec she was in psychological distress after an event in her personal life.

Quebec, Canada

