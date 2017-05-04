Faces of the flood: Personal stories ...

Faces of the flood: Personal stories from Quebec's hardest-hit zones

1 hr ago

Gilles Chaloux, who lives in Argenteuil, Que., holds back tears while saying he hasn't slept in days due to the flooding. Record rainfall amounts and fast-rising water levels across southern Quebec have left people in more than 120 municipalities dealing with some of the worst flooding they've seen in decades.

