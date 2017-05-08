Ex-deputy Quebec premier going straight to trial on fraud-related charges
Former deputy Quebec premier Nathalie Normandeau and six other people charged with fraud-related offences will not have a preliminary hearing and will go straight to trial. The Crown did not say today why it was proceeding with what is called a preferred indictment that allows it to bypass the preliminary hearing.
