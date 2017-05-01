Everything you need to know about flo...

Everything you need to know about flooding in Montreal

Flooding is continuing to plague parts of Quebec and notably Montreal's West Island after water levels rose quickly last night and into Wednesday. Martin Guilbeault, the chief of operations for the Montreal fire department, said that 30 homes have been evacuated so far.

