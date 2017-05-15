Eldorado Gold to buy Integra, gain Quebec gold project in friendly takeover

Eldorado Gold Corp. is preparing to acquire a gold mining development in Quebec through a friendly takeover of Integra Gold Corp., which is valued at about $590 million. The Vancouver-based company already owns about 13 per cent of Integra's common stock and plans to acquire the rest through an offer that's 52 per cent above Integra's share price at the close of trading on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.