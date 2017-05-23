Eid stamp from Canada includes elements from Islamic architecture

On May 23, Canada Post unveiled an Eid stamp at two events held with members of Muslim communities in Montreal, Quebec, and Richmond Hill, Ontario. The nondenominated, permanent "P" domestic-rate stamp was issued May 24 to recognize "Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, two of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims in Canada and worldwide," according to Canada Post.

