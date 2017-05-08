Drugmaker Valeant tops 1Q profit forecasts, chops debt again
Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals surged after the Canadian drugmaker topped Wall Street's first-quarter expectations and said it chopped its debt by another $1.3 billion, giving it more financial flexibility. The drugmaker also said Tuesday that it booked a one-time, $908 million income tax benefit from an internal restructuring in the quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Floods drive nearly 1,900 from homes in Canada'...
|Sun
|Max
|1
|Gatineau ready with list of requests for Armed ...
|Sun
|DND there
|1
|Politics Briefing: Conservatives hit membership...
|May 4
|MeanWhile
|1
|Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding
|May 3
|Ted
|3
|StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie...
|May 3
|Ya political votes
|1
|How Canadian Dairy Farmers Escape The Global Mi...
|May 3
|Michael Schmidt
|1
|Herbal-H: A Safe And Effective Hair Loss Treatment (Jul '10)
|May 2
|Stan
|48
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC