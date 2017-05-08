Drugmaker Valeant tops 1Q profit fore...

Drugmaker Valeant tops 1Q profit forecasts, chops debt again

Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals surged after the Canadian drugmaker topped Wall Street's first-quarter expectations and said it chopped its debt by another $1.3 billion, giving it more financial flexibility. The drugmaker also said Tuesday that it booked a one-time, $908 million income tax benefit from an internal restructuring in the quarter.

Quebec, Canada

