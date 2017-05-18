Could Maxime Bernier kill universal health care?
QUEBEC, QUE.: MARCH 9, 2017 - Conservative candidate for the leadership Maxime Bernier shakes the hand of Marie-JosA e Mathieu at a coffee shop in St.George on Thursday March 9, 2017. ORG XMIT: 58215 Maxime Bernier's proposal to end federal transfer payments to provinces to help fund health services would make the Canada Health Act "unenforceable," says a spokesman for his front-running campaign for the Conservative Party of Canada's leadership-which means the fate of universal care would rest entirely in the hands of provincial governments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One of two aboard OU plane loaded with cocaine ...
|May 18
|Big Johnson
|1
|Kim ThAoy's plea to Canada: 'Help refugees the ...
|May 18
|Frank hoffa
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May 17
|Bell
|1
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
|Latest News: Flood recovery for Lake Ontario, M...
|May 15
|lookin 4 JustUs
|1
|Rona Ambrose expected to resign seat in House o...
|May 15
|JustUs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC