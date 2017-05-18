Could Maxime Bernier kill universal h...

Could Maxime Bernier kill universal health care?

14 hrs ago

QUEBEC, QUE.: MARCH 9, 2017 - Conservative candidate for the leadership Maxime Bernier shakes the hand of Marie-JosA e Mathieu at a coffee shop in St.George on Thursday March 9, 2017. ORG XMIT: 58215 Maxime Bernier's proposal to end federal transfer payments to provinces to help fund health services would make the Canada Health Act "unenforceable," says a spokesman for his front-running campaign for the Conservative Party of Canada's leadership-which means the fate of universal care would rest entirely in the hands of provincial governments.

Quebec, Canada

