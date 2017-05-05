Conservatives want Trudeau to go to M...

Conservatives want Trudeau to go to Manitoba border to see crossings first hand

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: 680News

Tensions flared in a Manitoba border community as two Conservative members of Parliament called on the prime minister to visit Emerson and get a first-hand look at the influx of refugee claimants coming in from the United States through fields and ditches. Local MP Ted Falk and immigration critic Michelle Rempel reiterated an accusation Friday that the Trudeau government is being soft on migrants and the potential safety threat the pose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Politics Briefing: Conservatives hit membership... Thu MeanWhile 1
News Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding May 3 Ted 3
News StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie... May 3 Ya political votes 1
News How Canadian Dairy Farmers Escape The Global Mi... May 3 Michael Schmidt 1
News Herbal-H: A Safe And Effective Hair Loss Treatment (Jul '10) May 2 Stan 48
News Sault native takes seat on Ontario Court of Appeal Apr 29 linguistic somers... 1
News Canada House gives London, England a taste of T... Apr 24 Tim Bit 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,840 • Total comments across all topics: 280,821,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC