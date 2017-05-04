Canadian pilot found dead after plane crashs in Upstate New York woods
A 35-year-old Canadian pilot died after his plane crashed in a heavily wooded area of northern New York Wednesday evening, the New York State Police announced today. A call to the St. Lawrence County 911 center came in at 8:32 p.m. Wednesday for a plane crash near 327 Windmill Rd. in Colton, officials said.
