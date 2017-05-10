Canada's CPPIB pension fund studies bid for Dominion Diamond -sources
May 11 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is considering a bid for Dominion Diamond Corp and is studying the miner's books, people familiar with the process told Reuters. The move comes after Dominion, the world's third largest diamond producer by market value, put itself up for sale in late March, following an unsolicited $1.1 billion approach by U.S. billionaire Dennis Washington.
