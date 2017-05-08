Canada floods force thousands from th...

Canada floods force thousands from their homes24 min ago

12 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Floods in Canada have forced the evacuation of more than 2,000 people from their homes and into emergency centers, officials said today. The Saint Lawrence and other rivers burst their banks from the area around Lake Ontario, in the center, to the province of Quebec in the east, flooding 171 towns and villages, and prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency in 10 municipalties.

Quebec, Canada

