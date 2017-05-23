Canada 150: 'Ribbon of Asphalt' irresistible for drivers, cyclists, runners

The "Ribbon of Steel" that binds Canada from coast to coast has reverberated through our collective psyche since the "Last Spike," celebrated in song, folklore and history books. But what of the "Ribbon of Asphalt," the now vital 8,000-kilometre Trans-Canada Highway that has in so many ways replaced its railway counterpart in tying one end of the country to the other? Once called "one of the major Canadian transportation accomplishments of the last century," the highway has proven an irresistible challenge to drivers, cyclists and runners - Terry Fox among them - who have over the years plied its gravel and pavement.

