Canada 150: 'Ribbon of Asphalt' irres...

Canada 150: 'Ribbon of Asphalt' irresistible for drivers, cyclists, runners

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Journal of Commerce

The "Ribbon of Steel" that binds Canada from coast to coast has reverberated through our collective psyche since the "Last Spike," celebrated in song, folklore and history books. But what of the "Ribbon of Asphalt," the now vital 8,000-kilometre Trans-Canada Highway that has in so many ways replaced its railway counterpart in tying one end of the country to the other? Once called "one of the major Canadian transportation accomplishments of the last century," the highway has proven an irresistible challenge to drivers, cyclists and runners - Terry Fox among them - who have over the years plied its gravel and pavement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... May 21 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News One of two aboard OU plane loaded with cocaine ... May 18 Big Johnson 1
News Kim ThAoy's plea to Canada: 'Help refugees the ... May 18 Frank hoffa 1
News Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta... May 17 Bell 1
News The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom... May 17 LMLS 1
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... May 16 Michael 1
News Latest News: Flood recovery for Lake Ontario, M... May 15 lookin 4 JustUs 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,226 • Total comments across all topics: 281,245,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC