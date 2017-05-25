Canada 150: Calgary Will Be at the Heart of the Celebrations
Residents and visitors alike will be treated to a range of activities featuring local and national artists, as well as Francophone and Indigenous performances. Thanks to Government of -wide projects and activities as part of Celebrate Canada-which includes National Aboriginal Day, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, Canadian Multiculturalism Day and Canada Day-placing communities at the heart of The government is proud to support local, regional and national activities designed to help Canadians across the country take part in celebrations, and to make 2017 an unforgettable year.
