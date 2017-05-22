Building Canada 150 - Asbestos: from ...

Building Canada 150 - Asbestos: from miracle material to malefactor

Strong, fireproof, soundproof and an excellent insulator against heat and electrical current - at the end of the 19th century, asbestos had all the makings of a miracle construction material. Cancer research group CAREX Canada estimates that approximately 152,000 Canadians are exposed to asbestos in the workplace.

