Brace for 'crazy' mosquito season, people in flood zones warned

Flooding like these Laval residents experienced on May 11 may now be a memory, but entomologist Paul Maloney says residents of flood zones should expect two to three times more mosquitoes than usual in the next six weeks. A Montreal entomologist says places in Quebec affected by flooding should expect two to three times more mosquitoes than usual this year.

