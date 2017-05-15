Bells, prayers and lights for celebrations marking Montreal's 375th birthday
Montreal is ready for its 375th birthday Wednesday, with a number of scheduled events and high-profile political guests to mark the milestone. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Philippe Couillard and Mayor Denis Coderre are expected to attend some of the festivities highlighting the occasion.
