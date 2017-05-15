Bells, prayers and lights for celebra...

Bells, prayers and lights for celebrations marking Montreal's 375th birthday

Montreal is ready for its 375th birthday Wednesday, with a number of scheduled events and high-profile political guests to mark the milestone. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Philippe Couillard and Mayor Denis Coderre are expected to attend some of the festivities highlighting the occasion.

Quebec, Canada

