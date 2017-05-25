As they turn 83, surviving Dionne quintuplets seek secure funding for birthplace
Cecile and Annette Dionne have just two items on their wish list as they get set to celebrate their 83rd birthday Sunday. The surviving Dionne quintuplets would like various levels of government to ensure their soon-to-be-relocated birthplace in North Bay, Ont., has a consistent source of funding once it is moved.
