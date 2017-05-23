Are 30-somethings earning more than t...

Are 30-somethings earning more than their parents? StatCan study says yes

A new study from Statistics Canada appears to suggest that 30- and 40-something Canadians are more likely to live the American dream of earning more than their parents than their counterparts south of the border. The research released Tuesday by the national statistics office found that overall, Canadian children who turned 30 and 40 between 2000 and 2014, earned more than their parents did at the same age.

Quebec, Canada

