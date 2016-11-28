Aircraft rivals Bombardier, Boeing clash at trade hearing in Washington

A Bombardier CS300 is shown during a ceremony to mark the first delivery of the commercial jetliner to Air Baltic in Mirabel, Que., Monday, November 28, 2016. The next potential Canada-U.S. trade dispute is unfolding today in a Washington, D.C., courtroom.A U.S. aeronautics powerhouse is at a hearing arguing for duties on Bombardier aircraft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.